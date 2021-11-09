Dates and schedule

This year's edition of the prestigious season-ending event will take place from November 14-21.

Ad

Where is it being held?

Australian Open What records are left for Djokovic to break ahead of next season? 5 HOURS AGO

The 2021 ATP Finals are going to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

In April 2019, the ATP announced that Turin was going to host the ATP finals from 2021 to 2025 after London had held the event at the O2 Arena since 2009.

The ATP Finals feature the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams from the season. There will be a record prize fund of £11.2 million this year.

Who is playing?

Novak Djokovic leads the line up, but there is no Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal as the legendary duo miss out this year due to injuries and ranking points.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the favourites to challenge Djokovic.

Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz complete this year's eight-man line-up, with the Pole having sealed the final place last week.

“It feels incredible, obviously going to Turin is a dream,” Hurkacz told the ATP. “Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the Finals, it’s inspiring.

"Now being among them, it’s very special because it’s just eight spots there, so it’s not that easy to get there. I'm privileged to be in this position, and I hope I am making Poland a little proud."

‘Hard to reflect on my achievements’ – Djokovic after winning 37th Masters title

Doubles line up

Wimbledon champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic

US Open champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury

Roland Garros winners Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut

Australian Open champions Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares

Jamie Murray (L) and Bruno Soares (R) Image credit: Getty Images

When is the draw?

The draw is set to take place on Thursday 11 November at 18:00 UK time.

'To pass my childhood idol is incredible' - Djokovic on surpassing Sampras with new record

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Tennis Henin: Extraordinary Djokovic deserves more appreciation 18 HOURS AGO