Andy Roddick praised Carlos Alcaraz’s “meteoric” rise after he was confirmed as the youngest-ever year-end No. 1 – but thinks Novak Djokovic is the best in the world right now.

Alcaraz, 19, has enjoyed an incredible season, winning two Masters titles and also the US Open.

Ad

It has taken him just 140 days from entering the top 10 to reach No. 1, which is the shortest time in history, 21 days quicker than previous record holder Marat Safin.

ATP Finals Highlights: Djokovic into last four of ATP Finals with win over Rublev 20 HOURS AGO

“What a talent Alcaraz is,” said former world No. 1 Roddick on Tennis Channel.

"This kid's rise has been meteoric. He so obviously passes the eye test for someone who is going to win majors, now to get to No. 1 that quickly, that's a different story.”

Alcaraz is not competing in this week’s ATP Finals due to injury, but he flew to Turin on Wednesday to collect the year-end No. 1 trophy.

Had he been competing it would have been fascinating to see him clash with Djokovic, who has looked in fantastic form since returning to the tour a few months ago.

Despite Alcaraz’s rise to the top of the rankings, there are many who think 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic is still the top men’s player.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman said as much at the Laver Cup in September , and Djokovic has won 15 of 16 matches since then, including two in straight sets at the ATP Finals. Djokovic is ranked No. 8 in the world after missing large chunks of the season due to his inability to travel to some countries because he is unvaccinated.

"As we look forward to next year I still think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Novak Djokovic is the best player in the world,” said Roddick.

“But the No. 1 rank for Alcaraz is well deserved, he was unbelievable to watch this year. I wish so badly he was in Turin mixing it up this week with this group of phenomenal players but we want health and he has a long career ahead of himself.

“Hopefully he comes back healthy and ready, and I can’t wait to see him match up with Rafa [Nadal], Novak and the guys that are going to try to claim that territory for as long as they can. What a gift to the game Alcaraz has been.”

Alcaraz’s year-end No. 1 finish ends a remarkable run of domination by the Big Four of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

The last non-Big Four player to end the year atop the rankings was Roddick in 2003.

“It just goes to show those guys are selfish, very, very selfish... keeping titles from the rest of us mortals," joked Roddick.

Andy Roddick was world No. 1 in 2003 Image credit: Getty Images

"I don't know if we are ever going to see consistency like we've seen from the Big Four over the last 20 years. Even when Pete [Sampras] was dominant and his run of finishing No. 1 in the world, he still lost in the third round sometimes and had a surface that he was not in the top five or top 10 on.

“They have completely revolutionised the game in terms of consistency and statistical metrics…it's just absurd.

"It took an all-world talent like Carlos Alcaraz who is already a complete player at 19 years old now. He can get better in some places but we’d be nit picking.”

Alcaraz aiming to be ready for start of 2023

Alcaraz has been out of action since suffering an injury in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters earlier this month.

Discussing his recovery at the ATP Finals, he said: “I'm really focused on recovering as soon as possible. But I could say in a week we improve a lot in the injury.

“I'm going to say at the beginning of the season, I'm going to be ready, I'm going to be 100 per cent.

‘Fighting for biggest titles and winning them’ – Ruud impressed by Alcaraz and Rune

“Right now I have some days off, some holidays, to disconnect a little bit, to take a rest. But after that I am focused on the pre-season, I'm focused on improving, starting Australian Open as better as I can."

The previous youngest year-end was Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

Alcaraz is 16 months younger than Hewitt was when he moved to the top of the rankings.

"It means a lot to me," Alcaraz said. "To get this trophy, the World No. 1, to be part of tennis history along with a lot of legends, for me [it] is an amazing feeling

“I'm a little bit disappointed to not be able to play here in the ATP Finals. I really wanted to play here. These kind of things can happen in tennis life. But…at the same time I'm really grateful to lift this amazing trophy. It's an amazing achievement. All the hard work pays off. For me it's incredible to lift this trophy today."

Australian Open Exclusive: Djokovic reveals delight at 'great new year present' of playing at Aus Open 20 HOURS AGO