Casper Ruud overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to win 7-6(4) 6-4 at the Nitto ATP Finals to take charge of Green Group at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.
It was a competitive tussle between the pair early on but Auger-Aliassime was struggling on the return, with Ruud's serving regularlly getting the better of him.
Nonetheless the first set went to a tie-break and when Ruud managed to clock up two set points, Auger-Aliassime blazed a forehand long, giving the Norwegian the opener.
Auger-Aliassime's backhand continued to look suspect in the second set, leaking unnecessary errors. And at 3-3 the Canadian erred again, this time on his forehand, giving Ruud two break points.
The Norwegian then took the break, the set 6-4, and the match in straight sets. He now tops the Green Group thanks to his victory in an hour and 51 minutes.
More to follow.
