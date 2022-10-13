Andy Murray came from a set down to defeat Pedro Cachin 2-6 7-5 7-6(3) and book a spot in the Gijon Open quarter-finals.

Murray headed into the match after defeating sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round.

The Scot recovered well after being broken by the Spaniard early on in the opening set; Murray won it 7-5 before cruising to a 6-2 win in the second to ease into round two.

Murray will face Spanish third seed Roberto Bautista Agut or American Sebastian Korda in the last eight.

Cachin overcame Russian qualifier Alexey Vatutin in round one, and he made hard work of the first set, which went to a tie-break.

The world No. 61 won that 7-2, ahead of a much more comfortable second set, winning it 6-0 and incredibly claiming 24 out of the 28 points available.

His most notable performance at a Grand Slam came in this year’s US Open, where he was beaten by Corentin Moutet in the third round after overcoming Aljaz Bedene and Brandon Holt.

Cachin stormed to a 4-1 lead in the first set, having broken Murray’s serve twice, but the following game on the Argentine’s serve went to deuce six times before he was able to secure the game and lead 5-1.

With the next two games going to serve, Cachin wrapped up the set 6-2. The second set began on a much cagier note.

The first two games went to serve with neither player dropping a point, and Murray held the third game to advantage to lead 2-1.

Service was then held until Murray was able to break Cachin’s serve on the 12th game to take the set 7-5 and forced the match into a third decisive set.

Both of the opening two games were broken before the following two went with serve. The pattern repeated itself with Murray and Cachin both losing their serve to level up at 3-3.

Cachin wasn't able to keep Murray at bay, allowing the former No. 1 to move into the last eight, one step closer to a potential first tour title of 2022.

"I think I served well in the second and third sets. I fought very hard," said Murray after the match.

"In the first set I wasn't playing my best and Pedro was serving very well for the first set and a half. I was really struggling to break serve. I changed the way I was returning to give myself more opportunities to break. I fought very hard to come back from a break down twice in the third set."

