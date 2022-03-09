Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will not be in the Indian Wells field due to not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Djokovic, who was deported on the eve of the Australian Open after a row broke out over his Covid-19 vaccination status, had been listed in the draw for next week’s event in Palm Springs.

That was despite United States guidelines saying only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 being allowed into the country.

However, Djokovic has since taken to social media to confirm he will not be playing at Indian Wells next week.

“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter. “The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US.

“Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.”

Djokovic made his 2022 playing return in Dubai, where he lost to Jiri Vesily, and will have to pick and choose his events on account of countries’ Covid guidelines.

As things stand, he is expected to be able to play in the French Open after the country relaxed its Covid entry rules.

