Nick Kyrgios dragged Hollywood star Ben Stiller into a row with a spectator during his stormy defeat to Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells.

The Aussie initially snapped at someone in the crowd as he prepared to serve during the deciding set in the quarter-final clash.

“Are you playing? Are you good at tennis? Exactly, so why are you speaking?,” he began.

Kyrgios then gestured towards Zoolander and Dodgeball star Stiller.

“Do I tell him how to act? No.”

The camera then panned to Stiller, who let out a grin in the front row.

Kyrgios lost 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 to Nadal, who extended his winning start in 2022 to 19 matches.

