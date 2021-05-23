Stefanos Tsitsipas has won the Lyon Open - his second title of the year - after breezing past Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

The convincing victory gives the Greek player his seventh ATP title as his fine form continues. He has won more matches than anyone else on the Tour so far this year with 33 victories. Russia's Andrey Rublev is second on 29.

The world number five wrapped up the comfortable two-setter in one hour and five minutes with Norrie falling in his second final this year.

The 25-year-old lost to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a tie-break decider at the Estoril Open in Portugal at start of the month, but Lyon was still a successful tournament for Norrie as he produced a career-best victory over number one seed Dominic Thiem at the Round of 16 stage.

"I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron who has been playing great tennis this week," Tsitsipas said on-court afterwards.

"He has been winning against good players and showing what his left hand can do on clay.

"It wasn't an easy match. I had to handle the nerves and I'm proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal."

The 22-year-old's polished display capped off a fine week, dropping only one set in his victory over Lorenzo Musetti, in preparation for the French Open which gets underway later this month.

