Nick Kyrgios marches into the last-16 of the Miami Open with an emphatic 6-2 6-4 win in just over an hour.

The Australian hit 24 winners compared to Fognini's 12 and made far fewer unforced errors than his Italian opponent who appeared unwell.

Kyrgios, who is yet to drop a set in Miami this year after wins over Adrian Mannarino and world No. 6 Andrey Rublev, will play either Pablo Carreno Busta or Jannik Sinner in the next round.

"We all know we have a bit of a dual personality problem out there me and Fabio," Kyrgios, who has won six of his last seven matches, told Tennis Channel afterwards.

"I knew today I had to lock in and let him do the double act. I knew if I came out with some energy and jumped on him early I was going to run with it.

"The way I've been playing with it the last couple of matches I can't ask for much more. I feel like I'm not taking anything for granted. Miami Open, playing well, healthy. I'm going to take advantage of that."

Fognini got off to an error-strewn start and a double fault handed Kyrgios a break in the opening game of the match.

Kyrgios continued to impress on his first serve and he had little trouble against the world No. 34 in the opening set with Fognini producing a lacklustre performance.

The Australian, a two-time Miami Open semi-finalist, went a double break up to move into a 5-2 lead as Fognini fired a forehand into the net before securing a love hold to take the opening set in 28 minutes.

Fognini called on the trainer before the beginning of the second set. Although he appeared to be slightly ill out on court, his game improved as the second set progressed.

After winning three points at 4-4, Kyrgios' first break points in the second set arrived and he converted the first one as Fognini fired a loose forehand into the tramlines.

Kyrgios had little trouble seeing the match out, sealing the victory with an ace.

