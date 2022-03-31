Casper Ruud stunned second seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 1-6 6-3 to advance through to the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

It is the first time the Norwegian has beaten Zverev as he set up an intriguing semi-final clash with Argentine Francisco Cerundolo as both look to make their maiden ATP Masters 1000 final.

Ad

Ruud was in inspired form as he downed the German with his serve on fire.

ATP Miami Highlights: Big shock as Ruud downs Zverev to reach Miami Open semis AN HOUR AGO

"It feels good and it means a lot. This is my first semi-final in a Masters 1000 on hard courts, so that's a good feeling. I'm very happy to do it here in Miami," Ruud said.

"I've felt good the couple weeks I've been here practising and the matches have felt very good. I want to of course keep going. Today was my toughest challenge yet of the tournament and on Friday will be another big one.

"I hope that I can take what I've learned from my three previous [Masters 1000] semi-finals and bring it into Friday's match."

Ruud, who has lost his previous three Masters 1000 quarter-finals on hard courts, did not feel that Zverev was playing at his peak, but was still delighted with his own game.

Highlights: Ruud beats Norrie to reach Miami quarter-finals

"I think I've seen Sascha play better than he did today, but I took advantage of it," Ruud said.

"I was focused, I was on top of my game, and of course, I had a little down period in the second, but I stayed focused and served really well in the first and third sets. That was the key for the match, I think."

The Norwegian even had to contend with some uncomfortable issues with the taping of his toe and admitted after the match that it was not particularly pleasant to move around the court.

"The second set I was feeling... some issues with the taping of my toe," Ruud said.

"I know it sounds a little bit silly maybe, but it was slipping off my toe, so it was a little uncomfortable to move.

"I just had to redo it after the second set to keep it sticky again. Changed my socks and everything."

The 23-year-old has now been presented with a huge opportunity against world No. 103 Cerundolo to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 showpiece.

Ruud romps past Bublik to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis Opinion: Men's tennis has an anger issue - and it needs fixing 12 HOURS AGO