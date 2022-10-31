Andy Murray thinks there is no "perfect" way to end a tennis career, having opened up about his feelings of seeing contemporaries Roger Federer and Serena Williams retire from the sport in recent months.

Murray, who will face another retiring peer - Gilles Simon - at this week's Paris Masters, nonetheless does not seem persuaded to think about becoming an ex-player just yet.

The Brit said: "I'm aware that I'm not going to be able to play forever. I know that.

"From this year, the way people finish is different for everyone. It's very rare that you get a perfect ending.

"Serena had a good run at the US Open, played well and had some great results.

"Jo-Wilfried Tsonga finishing in France and Gilles also finishing in France in front of a great atmosphere.

"So there are all different ways of doing it and there is no right way, there is no wrong way and there is no perfect way to finish, and it is just what feels right for you.

"Who knows when that will be [for me]?"

Asked about what he felt personally of seeing some of the greats of the sport depart, it was the strength of feeling from fans that struck Murray.

The 35-year-old said: "It is nice to see how much the sport means to these players and I think the ones that last the longest on the tour and that play for 15-20 years, the reason why they do it for such a long time is because they love it.

"They love the sport and it is nice to see them getting the send-off from the public.

"I don't think players play to be loved by the public but I think it's nice to feel loved and respected by them when you're coming towards the end of your career, and it's been nice seeing all of those players get that love, which maybe they don't get as much during their career.

"I think sometimes people maybe realise when they [these players] come to the end what they have achieved and what they have meant to the sport. So that has been nice."

