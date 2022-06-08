Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championship with an elbow injury.

The 19-year-old is preparing for just his second appearance at Wimbledon and was due to appear at the ATP 500 event for the first time.

He was the highest ranked player due to appear at the event, but he tweeted on Friday that he would no longer participate upon arrival in England.

"As u all know, I was super excited to play at Queens Tennis but a slight elbow issue means I can't!" he wrote.

"I hope to be there in 2023... see u all in the UK in a few days!"

Alcaraz flew into the men's top ten this year with two ATP 1000 wins in Miami and Madrid, beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the latter.

He reached the second round of Wimbledon last year on his first appearance, but has since reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and French Open.

World number eight Casper Ruud is now the highest ranked player in the tournament.

