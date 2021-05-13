Novak Djokovic was rarely troubled in his defeat of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, needing a little over an hour for a 6-2 6-1 win in the last 16 of ATP Rome.

The Spaniard initially impressed but was quickly worn down by the Serbian world number one. At 2-2 in the first set, he won nine games in a row in order to work towards victory, helped on his way by 30 unforced errors by his opponent, with crucial double faults setting him back.

Djokovic, a five-time Rome champion, performed in front of a crowd at 25 per cent capacity and believes he is steadily improving in the tournament.

"I thought I played well. He started well and broke my serve in the first game," Djokovic said. "I made some errors, but I managed to break back right away and establish the control and consistency on the court.

"I think from the back of the court I was just a bit more solid than him.

"He made some unforced errors and double faults in key moments, which obviously helped me get that necessary break forward.

I thought I played better, at least 20 or 30 per cent better, than I did against [Taylor] Fritz a few days ago. I am on a good trajectory and hopefully tomorrow will be even better.

Elsewhere, Reilly Opelka defeated Aslan Karatsev 7-6(8-6) 6-4.

