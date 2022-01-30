Novak Djokovic has congratulated Rafael Nadal following the Spaniard’s Australian Open victory which broke the tie for the winning-most man in major history.

Djokovic won three Grand Slams in 2021 to join Nadal and Roger Federer at the top of the tree on 20 majors.

The Serbian world No. 1 was strongly fancied to be the first to reach 21 in Melbourne, but he was denied the chance after his visa was revoked and he was sent home.

Djokovic’s social media had gone quiet since his exit from Australia, but he took to Twitter to praise his great rival following Nadal’s five-set win over Daniil Medvedev

“Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for 21st Grand Slam," Djokovic wrote . "Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena [congratulations, in Spanish].

"Daniil Medvedev gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him."

He wrote: "There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s Australian Open and the finals were exceptional.

"Congratulations to Ash Barty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament."

