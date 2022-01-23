Barty was once again in control on serve against her 20-year-old opponent and will face another American in the last eight, Jessica Pegula.

Barty is yet to drop a set in the tournament and looks in career-best form as she chases what would be a hugely popular - and first - title in Melbourne, where her best performance was reaching the final in 2013.

The 2019 French Open winner did, however, see her serve broken for the first time in the tournament after 63 consecutive holds and the world No. 1 paid warm tribute to Anisimova on court after the match.

“She's an incredible athlete,” said Barty of Anisimova.

“She's a competitor and one of her best attributes is that she's able to turn up point after point after point.

"It's great to see her back playing her best tennis. She's champion and she is going to go deep at a lot of majors in the future.”

The 27-year-old Pegula will present a tough test, with the American seeing off fifth seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets, and has herself only dropped one set - in the first round against Anhelina Kalinina.

Barty will again be able to rely on vociferous support and she told Jim Courier that she cherished the opportunity to perform in front of a home crowd.

“It has been tough for a lot of people around the world,” Barty said of the pandemic.

“Tennis players were able to continue playing and that was an absolute bonus but to have the crowd here brings a lot to the sport. It brings enjoyment to me, and it's a lot more fun playing at home when I get to share it with everyone else.”

'The last two years have been extraordinarily tough' - Barty

