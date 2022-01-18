Emma Raducanu shocked the world when she followed up a fourth-round showing at Wimbledon with a maiden Grand Slam success with victory at the US Open against Leylah Fernandez . The 19-year-old Brit has struggled to replicate that success since, losing in the first round of three of her four WTA tournaments since her Grand Slam victory. She won just one game in the 6-0, 6-1 defeat to Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic last week.

However, the player has downplayed her struggles saying : "I feel like this patch of maybe losing every single week, it's a great step in my development. I think it's going to make me a stronger and better player going forward because, if I keep being shown what's wrong, then it'll kick in and I'll learn and become even better."

She faces 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in round one of the Australian Open on Tuesday

HOW TO WATCH EMMA RADUCANU’S MATCH WITH STEPHENS AT THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022 IN THE UK

Discovery and Tennis Australia have agreed a new 10-year partnership meaning every one of Emma Raducanu's Australian Open 2022 matches will be live on Discovery platforms.

HOW TO WATCH EMMA RADUCANU’S MATCH WITH SLOANE STEPHENS LIVE AND ON DEMAND

Stream Emma Raducanu's match with Sloane Stephens live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

HOW CAN I WATCH EMMA RADUCANU’S MATCH WITH SLOANE STEPHENS AT THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022 ON UK TV?

The first-round match between Raducanu and Stephens also available on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521 - Eurosport 2 - Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522 - the Eurosport App, and Eurosport.co.uk. After the match, the report, analysis and video content can be enjoyed on Eurosport.co.uk's dedicated Australian Open page

HOW TO WATCH THE MATCH AFTER IT IS FINISHED

The full match will be available to watch at Eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

