Daniil Medvedev admitted he was stunned by the "insane" energy of Rafael Nadal during their momentous five-set Australian Open final battle - in which the Spaniard ultimately triumphed to land a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Medvedev said: "It was tough to take, losing after five-and-a-half hours [five hours and 24 minutes].

"I want to congratulate Rafa - during the match I was amazed.

"I tried to just play tennis but after the match I asked him 'are you tired?'

"It was insane.

"I think the level was very high.

"You [Nadal] raised your level after two sets for your 21st Grand Slam.

"I thought you were going to get tired and you did just a little but you still won the match.

"You're an amazing champion."

