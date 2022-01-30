Daniil Medvedev admitted he was stunned by the "insane" energy of Rafael Nadal during their momentous five-set Australian Open final battle - in which the Spaniard ultimately triumphed to land a record 21st Grand Slam title.
Nadal recovered from two sets down to take his second Australian Open title, and in the post-match ceremony received praise from his valiant opponent.
Medvedev said: "It was tough to take, losing after five-and-a-half hours [five hours and 24 minutes].
"I want to congratulate Rafa - during the match I was amazed.
"I tried to just play tennis but after the match I asked him 'are you tired?'
"It was insane.
"I think the level was very high.
"You [Nadal] raised your level after two sets for your 21st Grand Slam.
"I thought you were going to get tired and you did just a little but you still won the match.
"You're an amazing champion."
