Djokovic had his visa cancelled on arrival in Melbourne last week after Australian Border Force ruled that his medical exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open was not enough to get him into the country without being vaccinated.

He was transferred to a quarantine hotel, where he spent the last few days before appearing before a judge on Monday.

The judge ruled that the cancellation of the visa should be overturned and Djokovic is now able to remain in Australia, although the government could yet opt to cancel his visa again.

Djokovic’s family held a press conference after the verdict in Belgrade in which his mother Dijana said: “He has done nothing wrong, he was subjected to torture, harassment.

“Never before have we faced a situation like this. This was extremely difficult for us.

“We had no idea whether he was ill or whether he had eaten. Justice has prevailed today. This is the biggest win of his career. It is bigger than any of the grand slams he has won."

His father Srdjan said Djokovic had his “human rights taken away”.

"Over the past few days, it’s been very, very difficult for everyone in the world who is free thinking. But he is mentally extremely, extremely strong.

"They took away all his rights his rights, as a human being. He refused to revoke his visa.

"They gave him no right to prepare his defence for several hours, and they took away his phone. Fortunately they gave him back his phone. He contacted his legal team who mounted a fantastic defence, that they could not match.

"This is a huge win for Novak, his family and the free world. He respected everything that was asked of him. He only wanted to go there to play tennis and that right he wanted to take away from them.

"Justice and the rule of law have prevailed. The judge who presided over the case has shown that not for second was Novak the guilty party.

"The judge was fantastic, he simply respected the facts. He took the only decision that was possible which was to release Novak."

The conference was ended by the family when they were asked what Djokovic was doing in the days after he reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Djokovic has said he tested positive on December 16, but was pictured at public events in the days that followed.

He posted a picture of himself training on Rod Laver Arena shortly after he was freed from quarantine by the judge.

"I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

“For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

