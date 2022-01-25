Denis Shapovalov let rip with a furious rant at both Rafael Nadal and the umpire Carlos Bernardes during their fiery quarter-final at the Australian Open.

Absolutely livid at what he felt was the 2009 champion at Melbourne Park's constant time-wasting, the Canadian flew into an angry exchange with the umpire where he accused the official of being "corrupt".

With a 1-0 lead in the second set, having lost the opener 6-3 , Shapovalov yelled at the umpire for not handing Nadal a code violation for taking too much time between points.

The exchange with the No. 14 seed and the umpire, as Nadal watched on from the other side of the court having not been ready to begin the game, unravelled as follows:

Shapovalov: "You started the clock like 45 seconds ago and he is not ready to play. You started the clock like so long ago and he is still not ready to play. You've gotta code him."

Umpire: "Yeah. I code him now, now you are not ready to play?"

Shapovalov: "Code him!"

Umpire: "For what?"

Shapovalov: "He's not ready to play!"

Umpire: "Yeah but you are not ready to play, because you came to talk to me."

Shapovalov: "Are you kidding me?"

Umpire: "I'm not kidding you."

Shapovalov: "You guys are all corrupt! You guys are all corrupt!"

Another exchange between Shapovalov and the umpire involved Nadal, who was serving at the time, and on this occasion it was the official who began after he felt he was being called out again.

Umpire: "What do you want?"

Shapovalov: "What are you looking at?"

Umpire: "You were looking at me; there were eight seconds to play. What do you want? Why are you looking at me like I need to watch the ... you have the shot clock. So this ... it disturbs me."

Shapovalov and Nadal then had words with each other at the net while the Canadian continued to rant at the official in the searing Melbourne heat.

The 35-year-old Nadal is seeking to not only win his second title at Melbourne Park this fortnight, but also to pull away from rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Having battled back from injury over a tough last 12 months, Eurosport expert Jo Konta believes the Spaniard still has all the attributes required to conquer the tennis world yet again.

“In terms of his level, I think Rafa is still working his way back," Konta claimed. "But we 100% saw the great Rafa when it came to problem solving, when it came to spirit, to fight, to passion.

“I mean, that's there, that's just Rafael Nadal. And, when you put that together with his unbelievable level, that's how he's got 20 Slams, and hopefully counting.”

- - -

