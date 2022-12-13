Carlos Alcaraz says he has to change his mentality for the 2023 season as he looks to defend his world No. 1 status on the ATP tour.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a remarkable 2022 where he has risen up from outside the top 30 to No. 1 in the world after winning the US Open, two ATP Masters 1000 titles and two ATP 500 events.

Ad

He became the youngest No. 1 in history at 19 years, four months and six days but he knows he will have a tough task to stay at the top.

Tennis 'I wish to be like her' - Alcaraz sees Swiatek as inspiration as he looks to defend No. 1 status YESTERDAY AT 18:52

“I’ve had time to realise what I did, to look back on this amazing year and I still can’t believe it,” he told The National.

“A lot of things to enjoy from this year and now I need to try to do the same or better next season.

"Next season is going to be different for me. I’m not going to be one of the guys who is climbing up, I’m there, so this season will be a different mentality.

"I have to be prepared to stay strong the whole year because I’ll be going to lots of tournaments as the favourite.

"Everyone wants to beat me so I have to be prepared for that."

Alcaraz is not the only young player to emerge this year with Casper Ruud (23), Felix Auger-Aliassime (22) and fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune all enjoying impressive campaigns.

Even with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray on the verge of retirement, and Roger Federer calling an end to his career in September, Alcaraz believes there is still a "really big group" who will be challenging him for the biggest titles next year.

"For 20 years it’s always been the same players, the Big Four, always winning the biggest tournaments,” the Spaniard said.

“Right now, there are so many chances to win those tournaments and so many players have those chances. I’m really happy to see a lot of tennis players that can compete at the top. There’s a really big group.”

- - -

Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz all included on Australian Open men's entry list 09/12/2022 AT 09:28