Canada pulled off the shock of the opening day at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague as they beat defending champions France 2-1 in Group A.
Canada are without their highest-ranked players - Bianca Andreescu (24) and Leylah Fernandez (26) – and their team of Rebecca Marino, Francoise Abanda, Gabriella Dabrowski, Carol Zhao does not feature a player in the world’s top 100.
Ad
Tennis
When are the Billie Jean King Cup finals? Dates, schedule, draw
But after world No 353 Francoise Abanda beat world No 105 Fiona Ferro 4-6 6-4 6-4, Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski won the decisive doubles after the experienced Alize Cornet had levelled the tie.
Greet Minnen became the first player to win a match in the new format of the competition as she helped Belgium beat Belarus in Group B.
Minnen won 6-2 6-2 against Iryna Shymanovich and Elise Mertens followed up with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich to win the tie. Vera Lapko and Sasnovich got Belarus on the board in the doubles.
A stirring comeback from Angelique Kerber against world No 3 Barbora Krejcikova was not enough for Germany as they lost 2-1 to Czech Republic in Group D.
- Billie Jean King Cup: Draw, results, schedule
- Murray: I didn't deserve to win after blowing seven match points
- Nadal reveals plan to return in Abu Dhabi
Kerber rallied to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-4 and level the tie after Marketa Vondrousova swept past Andrea Petkovic 6-1 6-3.
The doubles saw 36-year-old Lucie Hradecka replace an injured Krejcikova and team up with Katerina Siniakova to beat Anna-Lena Friedsam and Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-7(2) 10-8.
Spain’s Group C clash with Slovakia also went down to the doubles after Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, and Carla Suarez Navarro – playing her last tournament before retirement – lost to Viktoria Kuzmova.
Sorribes Tormo and Suarez Navarro battled past Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the doubles.
The group action continues for the next three days before the four winners of each group play in the semi-finals on November 5, with the winners facing off in the final on November 6.
Indian Wells
Indian Wells order of play - Murray faces Zverev, Swiatek, Tsitsipas in action
WTA Indian Wells
Pliskova beaten by lucky loser Haddad Maia, Andreescu also out
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad