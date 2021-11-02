Canada pulled off the shock of the opening day at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague as they beat defending champions France 2-1 in Group A.

Canada are without their highest-ranked players - Bianca Andreescu (24) and Leylah Fernandez (26) – and their team of Rebecca Marino, Francoise Abanda, Gabriella Dabrowski, Carol Zhao does not feature a player in the world’s top 100.

But after world No 353 Francoise Abanda beat world No 105 Fiona Ferro 4-6 6-4 6-4, Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski won the decisive doubles after the experienced Alize Cornet had levelled the tie.

Greet Minnen became the first player to win a match in the new format of the competition as she helped Belgium beat Belarus in Group B.

Minnen won 6-2 6-2 against Iryna Shymanovich and Elise Mertens followed up with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich to win the tie. Vera Lapko and Sasnovich got Belarus on the board in the doubles.

A stirring comeback from Angelique Kerber against world No 3 Barbora Krejcikova was not enough for Germany as they lost 2-1 to Czech Republic in Group D.

Kerber rallied to win 6-7(5) 6-0 6-4 and level the tie after Marketa Vondrousova swept past Andrea Petkovic 6-1 6-3.

The doubles saw 36-year-old Lucie Hradecka replace an injured Krejcikova and team up with Katerina Siniakova to beat Anna-Lena Friedsam and Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-7(2) 10-8.

Spain’s Group C clash with Slovakia also went down to the doubles after Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, and Carla Suarez Navarro – playing her last tournament before retirement – lost to Viktoria Kuzmova.

Sorribes Tormo and Suarez Navarro battled past Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the doubles.

The group action continues for the next three days before the four winners of each group play in the semi-finals on November 5, with the winners facing off in the final on November 6.

