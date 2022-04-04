Cameron Norrie is into the top ten of the ATP world rankings for the first time in his career.

The 26-year-old Brit enjoyed a breakthrough 2021, winning two of the six finals he competed in.

He became the first Brit to win Indian Wells last year after achieving his maiden ATP tour title at a 250 event in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In February this year Norrie won his third career title at Delray Beach and reached the final of the Mexican Open where he lost to Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-4.

Just ten points separate world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the standings.

Djokovic will have the opportunity to create a bigger gap at the top when he makes his return to the ATP tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters next week.

Daniil Medvedev, who had a brief stay as the world No. 1 earlier in the season, has confirmed he will undergo surgery to correct a hernia and could be out of action for a couple of months.

Such a scenario would see him miss the French Open which gets underway at Roland Garros in Paris on May 22.

Another Brit, Jack Draper, has also been making significant strides in recent months.

The 20-year-old has a 22-2 record on the ATP Challenger tour in 2022 and has moved to a career-high No. 124 in the rankings after winning his fourth title of the year at the Open Harmonie Mutuelle on Sunday.

Britain's Joe Salisbury has risen to the top of the men's doubles rankings.

ATP RANKINGS TOP TEN

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,420

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8,410

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,195

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,115

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,980

6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,945

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,380

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4,375

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625

10. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,440

