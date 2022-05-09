Alex Corretja says Carlos Alcaraz is doing everything “perfectly” right now as he continued his rapid rise through the game with victory at the Madrid Open

The 19-year-old thrashed defending champion Alexander Zverev in the final to win his second Masters title of the season.

Alcaraz also beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the tournament and has won more matches this season (28) than any other player.

“Alcaraz is superior from the others at this moment,” two-time French Open finalist Corretja told Eurosport.

“He is moving much faster, his aggression, it's huge, he always goes with the right shot at the right moment, he mixed it up very well and he's also playing very aggressive, but he also defends well, so it's very difficult to beat him.

“He will still improve of course, he can be more patient at the time, he will serve better, I think he will just gain a little bit of more knowledge of the game, which I think he knows very well.

“But his mind, he sets up very calmly but at the same time very aggressive, you know, so it's a big combination and it depends a lot on him. And this is such a good news as a player when you are on the court and you feel that you have the power, you also feel like: 'OK, if I do well, I will end up winning'. That's what is happening with Alcaraz right now.”

Alcaraz, who will not play the Italian Open this week as he recovers ahead of the French Open, impressed again with his drop shots in Madrid.

He also outhit most of his opponents and didn’t face a break point against Zverev in the final.

“You have to be brave, but at the same time you have to be patient,” said Alcaraz.

“Because it's not only about hitting and 100 per cent power all the time, sometimes you need to mix it up with the balls, high balls, some drop shots, some kick serves.

“It's just about understanding the game and understanding when do you need to choose one shot or another. And that's why I feel like Alcaraz now is the best because this kind of mixed combination, he's doing perfect."

Zverev said after the final that he feels Alcaraz is the best player in the world right now.

“[Carlos] is playing amazing, there's absolutely no doubt about it," said Zverev on Sunday.

"But one thing I have to say is that the ATP's job was an absolute disgrace this week. Two days ago I went to bed at 4am, 4:30am. Yesterday I went to bed at 5:20am.

“You know, if any normal person goes to bed one night at 4am, the next night at 5am, it will be a tough time just to be awake for them. And for me to play a final against Carlos Alcaraz, who for me is the best player in the world right now, in a Masters 1000 event, the next day, it is difficult.

“Today on court, I'm a little bit angry, I would say, because I had no coordination on my serve, I had no coordination on my groundstrokes. I missed two overheads that were super easy because I see the ball, and everything is moving in my eyes.

“I don't want to take anything away, and today obviously, even if I'm fresh, probably I would not beat Carlos, but definitely it would be a better match.”

