Novak Djokovic is set to represent Serbia at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals as compatriot Filip Krajinovic reveals: “Novak is with us”.

World number one Djokovic missed out on a Calendar Grand Slam after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open, and his since withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells needing more time to recover.

And while some believed that Djokovic may be ready to call an end to a long and tiring season, Krajinovic says the 20-time Grand Slam winner has agreed to play in the Davis Cup Finals that begin in November.

“I would like to use the next three tournaments to raise my game before the Davis Cup,” he told Blic.

“We are going there with all the best players, so our goal is to lift the trophy, just like we did in 2010.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to France's Gilles Simon during their Davis Cup final tennis match in Belgrade December 3, 2010. Image credit: Reuters

Novak is with us, so we are surely not going there to lose. We made an agreement to play, all of us, we are eager to get that trophy.

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals will run from November 25 to December 5 and will be hosted by Austria, Italy and Spain.

