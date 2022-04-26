Great Britain have been drawn against the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in the group stage of the Davis Cup.

All three of the matches will be played in Glasgow from September 14-18.

Ad

The top two teams from the four groups will advance to the knockout stages, which will be played in Malaga, Spain from November 21-27.

ATP Madrid Nadal confirms he will return at Madrid Open AN HOUR AGO

The Group D draw looks favourable for Leon Smith’s side if they have their best squad available.

World No. 11 Cameron Norrie and world No. 35 Dan Evans should lead the singles while Smith can also call on newly-crowned doubles No. 1 Joe Salisbury.

Andy Murray may also be available after ruling himself out of selection last year due to his form.

'A big challenge for me' - Murray on facing Medvedev at Miami Open

Great Britain were beaten in the quarter-finals in 2021 by Germany.

United States have two top-30 singles players in world No. 17 Reilly Opelka and world No. 25 John Isner.

World No. 40 Botic van de Zandschulp is Netherlands’ highest-ranked singles player while world No. 32 Alexander Bublik is the strongest player for Kazakhstan.

Group B features Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, Rafael Nadal’s Spain and Canada, who have two top-20 singles players in Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

Whether Djokovic, Nadal, Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov all play remains to be seen. Djokovic did play for Serbia as they reached the Davis Cup final in 2021 but Nadal has not competed in the tournament since 2019. Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov pulled out of the finals last year.

Russian Tennis Federation will not be defending their title as they have been banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The host cities for the group stages are Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg and Valencia.

Davis Cup 2022 groups

Group A (Bologna): Croatia, Italy, Argentina, Sweden

Group B (Valencia): Spain, Canada, Serbia, South Korea

Group C (Hamburg): France, Germany, Belgium, Australia

Group D (Glasgow): United States, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Netherlands

Wimbledon 'No alternative' - Wimbledon defend decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players 5 HOURS AGO