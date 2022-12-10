Rivals Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas played doubles together at the Diriyah Tennis Cup – although not by choice.
The pair were automatically paired together after they both lost their opening singles matches at the tournament in Saudi Arabia.
Ad
Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their checkered history, they fell 7-6(3) 7-6(3) to Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker, although there were flashes of brilliance from both players.
Australian Open
Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz all included on Australian Open men's entry list
Kyrgios and Tsitsipas have had a fractious relationship which came to a head at Wimbledon this year.
The Australian called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted after sending a backhand into the crowd, before branding the umpire a “disgrace” for ignoring his plea.
Tsitsipas later accused Kyrgios of being an “evil bully”, while Kyrgios claimed his rival had “serious issues” and is “not liked” in the locker room.
The pair were slated to meet in the singles semi-finals but both lost to Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets.
- Fritz beats Norrie at Diriyah Tennis Cup, will face Medvedev in final
- Exclusive: Kyrgios feeling pressure from home ahead of Australian Open
Kyrgios chose to play the exhibition tournament instead of representing Australia at this year’s Davis Cup.
The 27-year-old missed out as the team finished runners-up to Canada at the final in Malaga, saying the decision was "an easy one".
Kyrgios whips forehand winner during doubles outing with Tsitsipas
“At this point of my career, I’ll always do what’s best for me,” he said.
“I can travel around the world playing exhibitions around this time of year for six figures – you know, I feel I put myself in that position – so it’s an easy one for me.
“I’ll easily take time with my family and my girlfriend and enjoy experiences around the world and earn that type of money rather than play a week away in something where I wouldn’t be able to be with my girlfriend and I’m not getting paid that well.
“[That] doesn’t really make sense to me and my progression as an athlete.”
- - -
Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
Australian Open
Exclusive: Kyrgios feeling pressure from home ahead of Australian Open
Diriyah Tennis Cup
Norrie beats Tsitsipas to reach semis; Medvedev, Wawrinka also through
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad