Andy Murray was given a serious test before seeing off Gijs Brouwer 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) to reach the Surbiton Trophy quarter-finals, and he is looking to take inspiration from Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic at the French Open.

The former world No. 1 is seeking a first singles title on grass since 2016, with another aim being to gain match sharpness ahead of a tilt at Wimbledon.

He breezed past Jurij Rodinov inside an hour on Monday, but it was a far sterner test against the Dutchman.

The opening set was a battle of serves, with it going Murray’s way in a breaker thanks to a brilliant backhand winner.

Murray was on the back foot when dropping his serve in the second set, but Brouwer made the cardinal sin of handing it straight back.

A second breaker was required, and it was Murray’s serve which saw him through to the winning line.

“My serving numbers were excellent throughout the match, like they were in the first round and that wasn’t the case at all during the grass-court season last year,” Murray said. “I struggled a lot with my serve then and it makes it difficult on this surface when you are not getting free points on serve.

"We have been practising off site at one of the other facilities where the courts are very different to here and I didn’t feel that comfortable on the court today in comparison to the first round. Certain things were still very good.”

While Murray said there is improvement to come, he felt being forced to fight will stand him in good stead for later in the summer.

“Today wasn’t my best performance, but I got to play lots of important points and deal with pressure situations that are not the same as in practice,” Murray, who is due to play at the Stuttgart Open and Queen’s before Wimbledon, said.

“I have done a lot of training, I have practised a lot, so now I need the matches. That is why I have entered in the next few weeks of events and hopefully I’ll get a bunch of matches and get me ready for Wimbledon.”

Murray, who will face Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals, has had an eye on the French Open and wants to take inspiration from Nadal and Cilic who advanced to the semi-finals.

“I don’t know whether it is Rafa’s last run or not because he seems to be doing physically really well during the event, so I hope he is able to continue going for a while, but there are a few of the guys,” Murray said.

“Cilic as well, he is someone I grew up with in the juniors and played a lot with. He has just made the semis of the French for the first ever time at 33 years old and is playing really well.

“I can take some inspiration from those guys.”

- - -

