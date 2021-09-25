A 24th grand slam singles title is proving elusive for Serena Williams, but she will go down as the greatest of all time even if she does not pass Margaret Court - her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said.

Williams has been stuck on 23 major titles since winning the Australian Open in 2017 - and she will turn 40 on Sunday.

Court’s record of 24 major wins has been a big goal for Williams, but she has lost in four finals since winning in Australia in 2017.

Injuries have hampered Williams in 2021, and Emma Raducanu’s win at the US Open suggested the young guns are ready to take centre stage.

Williams has given no indication that she will give up on her quest, but irrespective of what comes down the line, Mouratoglou is in no doubt that his charge is the greatest to have played the game.

"Margaret Court was playing at a time when three-quarters didn't even go to Australia (for the Australian Open), where tennis was an amateur sport, when the draws were 16 players," said Mouratoglou of Court, who won 11 of her majors on home soil.

"I don't mean to disrespect Margaret Court, but it's another era. Yes, it would be better if Serena broke her record but, if she doesn't, she will still be the greatest player of all time.

She changed tennis.

"She brought an athletic dimension that was not there at all, she opened the doors, with her sister Venus, to a whole generation of players because it was a white sport.

"She invented tennis intimidation because she has a presence that makes others fear her. For a very long time, it was impressive.”

Mouratoglou feels the talent is still in Williams to get to 24 and beyond, but is unsure if the fire burns bright enough to make it happen

Williams is now a mother to a daughter, and Mouratoglou says it is understandable that her priorities have changed.

"She still has it,” Mouratoglou said. “The question is how much she wants it and what is she willing to do to get there?

"Since she had her daughter, it's harder. She has a lot of trouble not putting her life as a mother before her life as a player which is completely understandable.

I think that's the main reason she didn't win a Grand Slam. Her family comes first and in order to be able to do great things in one area, that area can't come second.

"She is reflecting and we will see what comes out of it."

