Peng Shuai has denied accusing a former leading Chinese politician of sexually assaulting her.

At the start of November, an essay on Peng's page on Chinese social media site Weibo accused Zhang Gaoli, the former senior Vice Premier of the State Council, of sexual assault.

The post was deleted within 30 minutes, and Peng became the centre of a media storm as she disappeared from public view and leading stars such as Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka demanded to know her whereabouts.

As the controversy gathered pace, Peng sent an email to WTA chief Steve Simon where she denied the sexual assault claim, and said she was safe and well.

Simon had said at the time that he “had a hard time believing” Peng had actually written the email.

Peng has now given an interview to Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao, a Chinese-language publication under the state-controlled Singapore Press Holdings Limited.

“I wanted to make this very clear: I have never claimed, or written about anyone having sexually assaulted me,” Peng said . “With regards to Weibo, it’s about my personal privacy ... There’s been a lot of misunderstanding … There [should be] no distorted interpretation.”

