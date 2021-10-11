Context
The order of play for Monday, October 11 at Indian Wells, the prestigious event often billed as the 'fifth Grand Slam', features a number of blockbuster matches. US Open champion Daniil Medvedev faces 27th seed Filip Krajinovic, British No 1 Dan Evans takes on 11th seed Diego Schwartzman, and 23rd seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on 16th seed Reilly Opelka. On the women's side, top seed Karolina Pliskova is in action along with defending champion Bianca Andreescu, while 21st seed Paula Badosa against 15th seed Coco Gauff is just one of the matches to look out for.
Brit watch
Evans, who beat Kei Nishikori in his opening match, starts the proceedings on Stadium One against Schwartzman. The only other meeting between the pair was at the Western & Southern Open earlier this summer, with Schwartzman winning in three sets.
Fellow Brit Cameron Norrie will be on in the early hours of the morning BST on Stadium Three when he faces 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut. In the men's doubles, Joe Salisbury and partner Rajeev Ram are first on Stadium Six court against Tim Puetz and Michael Venus.
Andy Murray faces Alexander Zverev on Tuesday after beating teenager Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling match.
Match of the day
Where to start? Evans and Norrie are both involved in intriguing matches while Ons Jabeur v Danielle Collins should also be entertaining. But the picks of the day are probably the two matches involving Canadians.
On the men's side, ninth seed Denis Shapovalov faces 19th seed Aslan Karatsev while defending women's champion Andreescu takes on 18th seed Anett Kontaveit. It would not be a surprise to see both go to the wire.
Order of play
Stadium 1 - all courts from 19:00 UK time
- Diego Schwartzman v Dan Evans
- Grigor Dimitrov v Reilly Opelka
- Onsa Jabeur v Danielle Collins
- Paula Badosa v Coco Gauff
- Daniil Medvedev v Filip Krajinovic
Stadium 2
- Angelique Kerber v Daria Kasatkina
- Anett Kontaveit v Bianca Andreescu
- Denis Shapovalov v Aslan Karatsev
- Frances Tiafoe v Hubert Hurkacz
- Barbora Krejcikova v Amanda Anisimova
Stadium 3
- Lloyd Harris v Casper Ruud
- Karolina Pliskova v Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Tamara Zidansek v Ajla Tomljanovic
- Cameron Norrie v Roberto Bautista Agut
- Andrey Rublev v Tommy Paul
Stadium 4
- Anna Kalinskaya v Vktorija Golubic
- Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Iga Swiatek v Su-Wei Hsieh & Elise Mertens
- Fabio Fognini & Lorenzo Sonego v John Isner & Jack Sock
- Jan-Lennard Struff & Alexander Zverev v Rohan Bopanna & Denis Shapovalov
Stadium 6
- Tim Puetz & Michael Venus v Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury
- Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen v Ivan Dodig & Marcelo Melo
