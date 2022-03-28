Ivan Lendl says he is confident “bulldog” Andy Murray can get back to his best as he collaborates with the three-time Grand Slam winner for the third time in the Scot’s career.

Lendl was courtside for Murray’s straight sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday and will work with the 34-year-old with the aim of getting him in the best shape possible ahead of Wimbledon in the summer.

Murray is to skip the clay-court season and will instead head to the US Tennis Association's headquarters in Orlando for four weeks to work under the eight-time Grand Slam champion before getting his campaign on grass underway.

Lendl believes Murray can get back competing with the very best for titles.

“You are asking this with a straight face after what Rafa [Nadal] has done in Australia,” he said.

“All these guys have incredible determination. They are just like bulldogs and they want to do things because they haven't been done before.

“If they set their mind to it then they can achieve amazing things. Rafa said he wasn't even sure he's going to be able to play again, then he goes and wins the Australian Open so yes, these guys can do it.”

Lendl believes playing on grass can be an advantage for Murray over other players on the ATP tour.

He added: “I would say grass is probably Andy's best surface. A lot of the players, it's their worst surface. That would obviously increase his chances."

Lendl feels Murray’s level in recent weeks has been promising even with a metal hip.

“I was surprised pleasantly,” he said.

“He played a really good match against Federico Delbonis. I thought his match against Daniil Medvedev was a lot closer than the score indicated, even though he had no break points, but he was in a lot of games to thirty and so on. The rallies were good. If he had served better it would have helped.

“I have two of them [metal hips], so yes, I believe it. Obviously, it's amazing because it hasn't been done before, but maybe this new normal could be the future.

"Medicine is wonderful for things like that and he's clearly put in a lot of hard work.”

