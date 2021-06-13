Johanna Konta produced a dominant display to beat China's Zhang Shuai and win her first grass court title at the Nottingham Open.

The 30-year-old, who had previously lost in the Nottingham Open in 2017 and 2018, claimed her fourth WTA title and her first since winning the Miami Open in April 2017.

Konta controlled the final against Shuai, breaking her Chinese opponent twice to clinch the first set 6-2. This set up the tournament top seed nicely, with three more breaks following in the second set for a 6-2 6-1 win.

Roland-Garros Top 10: Serena and Swiatek star in best shots of women's Roland Garros 2 HOURS AGO

With Wimbledon just two weeks away, this victory was the ideal preparation for the world number 20 who became the first home player to win an WTA tournament in England since Sue Barker in October 1981.

This win saw Konta find some improved form having struggled for consistency over the first half of the season.

“I didn't take this for granted, I've lost quite a few finals and it's very hard to win a tournament so I know how lucky and fortunate I am to be standing here winning trophies,” Konta said.

Roland-Garros 'It's a dream, I knew I could do it' - Djokovic reacts to Roland Garros triumph 2 HOURS AGO