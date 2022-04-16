Kei Nishikori has admitted that he may not have long left in tennis after revealing his comeback plans following hip surgery.

Nishikori's last ATP Tour appearance was at Indian Wells in October 2021, since which time he has been away from the court trying to solve a hip problem.

The Japanese revealed on social media in January that he had decided to undergo arthroscopic surgery in a bid to get to the bottom of it.

And now nearly three months later, he has provided an update on how he is progressing.

"If all goes well, I might be able to play the US Open this year," he said.

"[I'm] trying to be ready in time for the Rakuten Japan Open [in October] if it is held this year.

"I don't think I have ten more years in my tennis career, so I want to live each day to the fullest."

Back in January, Nishikori had said that “after trying several different rehab options" he and his team had decided to undergo the arthroscopic procedure, similar to what Britain's Andy Murray tried to cure his own long-standing issues in that area.

At the time of his post, Nishikori said he expected to be out for "about six months" and with a possible return in August, his recovery appears to be on track.

In March, footage appeared online of Nishikori hitting balls on court as he stepped up his rehab.

Nishikori's hip is not the only major injury to have affected him during his career, with a serious wrist injury in 2017 keeping him out of the game for a long period and forcing him to change his serve and forehand motions.

