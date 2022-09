Tennis

'Fedal' moment as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both left crying after Swiss star's final match at Laver Cup

There is a very special 'Fedal' moment as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both left crying after the Swiss star's final match at the Laver Cup. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:42, 21 hours ago