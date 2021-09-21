Roger Federer has said he believes Team Europe remain the 'favourites' for a fourth successive Laver Cup triumph this weekend.

Federer was hoping to return to the top of the game this season after missing most of 2020 due to knee surgery, but he has endured further setbacks and will now be left to support his fellow Team Europe stars from Eurosport's live coverage

The 40-year-old has said he will miss his team-mates at the event in Boston, but he still believes they will have enough to beat Team World and claim a fourth title on the bounce.

"I think Team Europe will be again the favourites, and I think having Sascha Zverev as Olympic champion and Daniil Medvedev as the US Open champion on the team, it’s going to be really good for us, especially for the singles," Federer said in an interview with Mercedes-Benz ahead of the Laver Cup.

"I think doubles indoors - anything is possible, to be honest. I think it’s going to be close in the doubles. In the singles we have a slight edge, but they have a lot of young players on Team World, so I think a lot will be possible for them.

"But it’s amazing how strong Team Europe has become over the years, also smaller nations being really dominant. But you know, no Rafa [Nadal], no Novak [Djokovic], no me on the team, so I think they will need a new leader or Bjorn Borg is obviously just going to take over as the captain, the super captain, the king. I really hope that Team Europe, of course, is going to win again.

Yes look, I’m disappointed. I’m going to miss the guys, I’m going to miss the team, the spirit, the fans, the weekend, just everything that goes with it - cheering on my fellow players.

"I’m going to miss it because I had a wonderful time in Geneva, Prague and Chicago, but I've already been in touch with Thomas Enqvist, the coach of Team Europe, and I will also definitely call Bjorn and John [McEnroe] and make sure everything is okay.

"And obviously, I’ll be in touch with the team and I'll be watching a lot of the matches. It’s going to be long tennis days in front of the TV, so I’m really excited that it’s Laver Cup time again."

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer of Team Europe celebrate in the locker room after winning the Laver Cup during Day Three of the Laver Cup 2019 at Palexpo on September 22, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland Image credit: Getty Images

On his own battle back to fitness, Federer said: "I'm feeling actually really good, considering you know, that things are not as I hoped they would be, but I'm recovering well and the rehab is going really good I must say.

"I've had no setbacks. You know, every day is a better day. I'm feeling strong and excited for what's to come.

“I experienced it, of course, already a little bit last year. And I was actually surprised how somewhat easy it was for me to go through the rehab process, because I know it's not everybody's favourite thing to do, especially as a top athlete. But I think maybe after all these years of travelling, it's also it was nice to be home having more time for the family and other things.

“Of course, I wish I could be back on a tennis court as quick as possible, but I have to be patient. And look, it's a slow period right now. And I got to take it step by step. And so far so good. So I'm very happy.”

