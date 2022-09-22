John McEnroe has insisted that Team World won't be "villains" if they spoil Roger Federer's farewell with victory at the Laver Cup.

Federer, who has announced he will retire after the event, will play alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal against McEnroe's chosen pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on the opening day of action in London.

The doubles encounter will be the 41-year-old's final professional tennis match as he prepares to call time on his career.

Describing it as an "incredible moment", McEnroe, captain of Team World, is sure that it matters not if Federer wins his final match or not, urging his charges to play naturally as Team World seek a first Laver Cup victory.

"First of all, I just want to say that these guys aren't villains," McEnroe said of Sock and Tiafoe. "I earned that reputation. That's unfair to them.

"They are opponents to, you know, a very unique situation that we are all fortunate enough to be around. Obviously this is not another match. This is an incredible moment for our sport.

"The good news is that if they win, they are not going to be villains either. This is about the celebration of what Roger has accomplished and him ending it and hopefully not hurting himself, is what I'm thinking.

"So whether he wins or loses I believe is beyond the point. So that opens the door beautifully for us to go do our thing."

Team Europe have won each of the first four editions of the Laver Cup, including a commanding 14-1 victory in Boston last year.

McEnroe has presided over all of Team World's defeats as captain but feels that now might be the time for his selection to break the duck.

"I'm always ready, and I think the boys are ready," the American said. "No-one likes losing, least of all the very competitive people that are on my left and right.

"I believe we're due. It has been tough, obviously - last year was a nightmare. We know that we are up against it but we are confident."

McEnroe continued: "Obviously if you look at the rankings, we're the underdogs. That goes without saying. That's been that way from the beginning."

"If I was a player, I'd be super pumped up, because we haven't won this as a team, and I did love team events. 'Enough is enough' would be the mantra."

