Tennis

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal see funny side after disastrous poach in Laver Cup doubles clash

Rust shows as Roger Federer poaches a ball from Rafael Nadal on break point, only to make a wild forehand error - but they see the funny side, unlike some of the spectators. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:39, 4 hours ago