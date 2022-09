Tennis

Roger Federer gives emotional interview in farewell to tennis at Laver Cup - 'I didn't want it to feel lonely out there'

An emotional Roger Federer talks to Jim Courier after finishing the final match of his career as he and Rafael Nadal lose out to Team World in the doubles at the Laver Cup. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:03:11, 2 hours ago