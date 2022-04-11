Carlos Alcaraz has said he wants a first meet meeting with Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters after they were placed in the same side of the draw

The 18-year-old Spaniard won the Miami Masters in March and has draw comparisons with Rafael Nadal after exploding onto the tour.

The future superstar is yet to face the current world's best in Djokovic, but the two could now be set for a meeting this week.

And Alcaraz is not shying away from the challenge, and wants to test his nerves against the Serbian.

"I hope to face Djokovic in the quarter-finals," said Alcaraz.

"Sometimes it's difficult but I am trying to make it easy. The first time of everything to do my best and trying to manage the nerves of the first time well."

"I don't want to be in a rush. I focus on the first round. Looking for the first round first but it would be a great match against the number one of the world. It's amazing for me. But hope to play well in the first match and hope to meet him in the quarter-finals."

Djokovic, meanwhile, is preparing for his return to the ATP tour and heads straight into the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

And ahead of a potential match against Alcaraz, Djokovic says he still feels motivated to challenge the latest batch of tennis stars but admitted he may need a few matches to get back into his stride.

“I still feel motivated to be on the Tour and compete with young guys and try to challenge the best players in the world for the biggest titles,” Djokovic said.

“I'm very pleased to be here and Monaco has been home for over 10 years.

"I have been eagerly waiting for the moment when I will be out competing again, so (Monte Carlos) is the best place where I could possibly start.

"I understand that I probably won't be at my best at the beginning of this week. I am still testing my engine, so to say, and building my game, so it will take obviously some time, some matches to really get in the groove and find the competitive play that I really need."

