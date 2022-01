Tennis

Novak Djokovic practises in Melbourne but Australian Open defence still in limbo

Novak Djokovic practised with coach Goran Ivanisevic in Melbourne on Tuesday, but his participation at the Australian Open is still in limbo as he awaits a verdict from immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa despite the reigning champion's court victory the day before.

00:01:09, 2 hours ago