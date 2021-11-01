Novak Djokovic says he is 'proud' of his season despite missing out on the Calendar Slam as he prepares for the Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

The world number one won the Australian Open and at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, giving himself the chance of completing a Calendar Grand Slam at the US Open in September.

Ad

But the Serb was well beaten by Russia's Daniil Medvedev, and admitted to being affected by the pressure of the occasion.

Rolex Paris Masters Tsitsipas aiming to become 'more selfish' to take next step 19 MINUTES AGO

"You still can't avoid the tremendous pressure and excitement of hopefully making history," he said. "That didn't happen in terms of the Calendar Slam for me.

"But three wins and a final is tremendous and I’m very, very proud of that achievement. But as I mentioned in the post-match interview, it was a huge relief because there was so much build-up.

And once it was done it was done. Of course I’m disappointed I didn't win, but at the same time I was relieved that it was over.

Djokovic was speaking ahead of the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin. He has the chance of overtaking one of his heroes, Pete Sampras, for the most year-end No. 1 finishes in history.

"I’m very grateful to be in this position again," Djokovic said. "That’s one of the biggest motivations of why people try to finish the season strong; it’s a big opportunity here in Turin.

'Novak has to work on the Wi-Fi!' - Medvedev teases Djokovic about internet

"Historically I've played well indoors so hopefully I can use the good record in indoor tournaments for this season again.

"Pete Sampras has been one of my childhood role models growing up, and matching his records and surpassing his records feels a little bit surreal even nowadays."

Roger Federer is the all-time record holder for most Tour Finals wins, with six.

Rolex Paris Masters Djokovic record, ATP Finals places: What's at stake at Paris Masters? AN HOUR AGO