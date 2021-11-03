Cameron Norrie has advanced to the third round of the Paris Masters after beating American Reilly Opelka 6-3, 6-4.

The British number one - who raced past Federico Delbonis in the first round - is in the form of his life and continued in kind on Wednesday afternoon as he blitzed past Opelka too.

The two stayed on serve in the first six games of the match before Norrie reeled off three in a row and grabbed a break to go one set up.

And the Indian Wells champion almost broke at the start of the second before Opelka held on, and the Brit was forced to save a break point himself in the second before holding serve.

That game gave Opelka a boost of confidence and the American, after holding, took the upper hand by breaking Norrie's serve to go 3-1 up.

But true to form the Briton bounced back and reeled off two breaks of serve inside four consecutive games as Opelka struggled to deal with his intensity.

Opelka kept his hopes alive by holding serve but Norrie served out the match and booked his spot in the third round.

