Rafael Nadal is training well and is closing in on a return to the ATP tour this year, according to his doctor.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played competitively since defeat in a doubles match alongside Roger Federer in the Swiss' last ever match at the Laver Cup in September.

As well recovering from his injury, Nadal has been away from the court because his wife has given birth to his firstborn son.

But with the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP finals still remaining on the 2022 tennis calendar, his doctor Angel Cotorro has provided an injury update on Nadal and it is positive news.

"Rafa is fine, very happy with his fatherhood," he told Spanish newspaper El Comercio.

"Once that situation is fulfilled, which logically takes you out of the day to day, he is training well and following the schedule for the end of the season.

"I think the secret is hard work, passion for the sport, trying to improve every day, and having outstanding physical tennis qualities.

"He is a historic player for our sport and there he continues to give us joy."

Although Nadal has not stated which ATP tournaments he will participate to end the year, he has confirmed his participation in an exhibition event in South America in late November where he will be joined by this year's French Open and US Open finalist Casper Ruud.

Nadal has never won the Paris Masters or the Nitto ATP finals.

