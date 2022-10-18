Rafael Nadal is training well and is closing in on a return to the ATP tour this year, according to his doctor.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played competitively since defeat in a doubles match alongside Roger Federer in the Swiss' last ever match at the Laver Cup in September.
Ad
Even during that match, Nadal was struggling with an abdominal injury which forced him out of the Wimbledon semi-finals and it proved detrimental to his US Open campaign where he crashed out in the fourth round against Frances Tiafoe.
ATP Finals
'Winning never gets old' - Auger-Aliassime, Rublev win titles to boost ATP Finals hopes
As well recovering from his injury, Nadal has been away from the court because his wife has given birth to his firstborn son.
Nadal took to social media to thank his fans for the messages that he and his family have received.
But with the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP finals still remaining on the 2022 tennis calendar, his doctor Angel Cotorro has provided an injury update on Nadal and it is positive news.
"Rafa is fine, very happy with his fatherhood," he told Spanish newspaper El Comercio.
"Once that situation is fulfilled, which logically takes you out of the day to day, he is training well and following the schedule for the end of the season.
"I think the secret is hard work, passion for the sport, trying to improve every day, and having outstanding physical tennis qualities.
"He is a historic player for our sport and there he continues to give us joy."
'An amazing moment' - Nadal on sharing court with Federer in his final match
- Murray pulls out of European Open in bid to focus on strong finish to season
- 'Winning never gets old' - Auger-Aliassime, Rublev win titles to boost ATP finals hopes
Although Nadal has not stated which ATP tournaments he will participate to end the year, he has confirmed his participation in an exhibition event in South America in late November where he will be joined by this year's French Open and US Open finalist Casper Ruud.
Nadal has never won the Paris Masters or the Nitto ATP finals.
- - -
The 2023 Australian Open starts on January 16 and will be streamed live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
Tennis
Nadal sends first tweet since the birth of his son, thanking fans for all the well wishes
ATP Gijón
'The best role model' - Thiem inspired by Nadal to return to the top of tennis
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad