Roger Federer has said he is planning to return to the tennis tour either in late summer or autumn this year.

Ad

Federer required a third procedure on his right knee in the space of 18 months back in August, and said at the time he would be sidelined "for many months".

Tennis Medvedev still a long way from Big Three's top level - Wilander 01/03/2022 AT 22:21

But Federer said he hopes to make a return to the tour in the end of the summer or early autumn, which could mean he will be back in time for the US Open, which starts on August 29.

"It will certainly be a while," he told SRF TV.

"The end of the summer, early autumn, where I'm aiming for a comeback."

Federer chats with Shiffrin after she takes second place in super-G in Lenzerheide

Federer said it is only now he can think about returning to the tour as he is slowly regaining his fitness.

He said: "It's [the knee] fine. Much better. Obviously, I was on crutches for two months so you have to start from the bottom.

"It was certainly the right thing to do, the knee wasn't right after Wimbledon [last year], so it couldn't go on.

"Currently I'm in three parts. First the whole rehab, getting back on your feet at the beginning. Then afterwards, learning to walk and building up the whole thing.

"It's only now where I'm at the phase where I can start thinking about my comeback.

"I had a very good MRI a few weeks ago, which makes me feel very positive."

Tennis 'What a journey!' - Djokovic confirms split with long-term coach Vajda 01/03/2022 AT 18:12