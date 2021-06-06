Day nine at Roland Garros sees Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek all back in action.

With Serena Williams now out of the running , the path is clearing for Swiatek to hold on to her 2020 crown with another victory in Paris.

Things appear more complicated in the men's draw, despite Roger Federer's exit . Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are still in with a shout, and Jannik Sinner stands in the Spaniard's path.

Here's what to expect on Monday in Paris.

Top matches

Rafael Nadal is on course for a collision with Novak Djokovic at some stage, but in order to make that match he'll first have to negotiate past young Jannik Sinner.

Things are easier for world number one Djokovic as he faces another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti.

In the women's draw, Coco Gauff will take on Ons Jabeur as she looks to establish herself as a true contender for Grand Slams.

Potential upset

Sofia Kenin has been impressive as she has moved back up the rankings to become the tournament's fourth seed, but Maria Sakkari - seeded 22nd - has got to the same stage as her opponent, and could provide a stern test.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett will face Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the men's wheelchair final, while Jordanne Whiley features in the women's wheelchair doubles against the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Next-Gen watch

The 17-year-old Coco Gauff is putting in another impressive showing at the French Open and she is closing in on a potential final appearance as the path to the trophy clears.

Jannik Sinner is also in action against Rafael Nadal, who again appears set to fight his way to another Roland Garros trophy, the 14th of his career.

Order of play, singles

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Ons Jabeur v Coco Cauff

Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti

Rafael Nadal v Jannik Sinner

Marta Kostyuk v Iga Swiatek

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (from 10am)

Sloane Stephens v Barbora Krejcikova

Diego Schwartzman v Jan-Lennard Struff

Sofia Kenin v Maria Sakkari

- - -

