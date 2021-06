Tennis

French Open tennis - Top 10 Shots, Men's Tournament Edition: Outrageous backwards lob scoops top spot

The 2021 French Open was live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app as 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faltered at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek failed to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:05:42, an hour ago