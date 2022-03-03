Novak Djokovic appears free to defend his Roland Garros title after France relaxed its rules surrounding Covid vaccine passports.

The world No. 2 was caught up in a protracted saga surrounding his vaccination status at the Australian Open – a high-profile case that ended with him being deported on the eve of the tournament.

Ad

Djokovic, who will chase a men’s record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title in Paris, was replaced at the top of the rankings by Daniil Medvedev last month.

Tennis Medvedev still a long way from Big Three's top level - Wilander YESTERDAY AT 22:21

Vaccine passports will no longer be required in France from March 14, with the French Open due to start on May 22.

It was previously looking unlikely that Djokovic would be unable to take to the court at Roland Garros , but this shift means we will likely see the Serb back competing at a Grand Slam much sooner than we originally thought.

Djokovic looks set to also take part in the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, which runs from April 9-17.

Following the French Open, Djokovic’s focus can turn to Wimbledon, with the UK Government set to allow all players, regardless of their vaccination status, to compete in the Grand Slam.

However, he is still unable to play in the United States, where entry to non-vaccinated people is still forbidden.

This means he will miss both of this month’s Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. Meanwhile, his participation in the US Open is also doubtful at present.

The 34-year-old returned to action in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month, where he was eliminated in the quarter-finals following a 4-6 6-7(4) defeat to Jiri Vesely.

---

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Tennis 'What a journey!' - Djokovic confirms split with long-term coach Vajda YESTERDAY AT 18:12