Alex Corretja believes Rafael Nadal will once again be the favourite to win the French Open this year.

Nadal has won the Grand Slam 13 times, which is a record for any player male or female in the Open Era.

The Spaniard goes into Roland Garros in fine form. He has won titles in Barcelona and most recently overcame rival Novak Djokovic to win the Italian Open in Rome earlier this month.

Eurosport tennis expert Corretja, twice a runner-up at the French Open in 1998 and 2001, believes Nadal will be too much for his competition.

"Yes, there are guys out there who can [catch Nadal]," he said.

"There is Novak [Djokovic] of course, there is [Dominic] Thiem, there is [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, there is [Alexander] Zverev, there is [Diego] Schwartzman – all whom can play well.

"Of course we see others like [Matteo] Berrettini, Casper Ruud, these guys can stay with Rafa but I’m just not sure they can over five sets.

"If Thiem is well, then he is probably the one that Rafa can suffer the most against on clay because of the styles of games. He has got a good forehand, a good backhand, a good serve – he doesn’t need to go so far back to hit his backhand.

But I still feel it is in Rafa’s hands more than anybody else.

The French Open will have night sessions for the first time in the tournament's history. Corretja believes it will change the dynamic of the Slam.

"I think it will a little bit," he added.

"It can create problems for players a little bit if matches go long into the night because matches will finish late, conditions will be totally different – it is the same in different Slams we know – but here especially the clay will be so wet."

Nadal beats Djokovic to capture tenth Rome Masters title

