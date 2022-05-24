Daniil Medvedev had the ideal run-out to begin his French Open campaign, easing to a straight sets victory over a Facundo Bagnis, who struggled with a calf injury from the start.

The second seed won 6-2 6-2 6-2 to move into the second round.

Medvedev went into the match in rusty form, having played just one clay court match in the build-up to Roland-Garros - a straight sets defeat to Richard Gasquet at the Geneva Open - having recently returned from hernia surgery. But he recorded an easy win to settle into the second Grand Slam of the year.

“I’m feeling very good [after the injury]," he said after the match.

"I had plenty of discussions and support from my trainers and doctors up until last week, and even though I only had one match on clay to help prepare me for here, I’m very glad that I’ve made it here [considering everything].”

Bagnis had his own fitness concerns having retired injured with a calf problem in Geneva and he began the match with heavy strapping around his leg. In chilly, overcast conditions on Suzanne-Lenglen, Medvedev took advantage, breaking in the first game of the match with a classy backhand pass down the line. It was a promising start, but the Russian was immediately pegged back in the second game, double faulting when down an advantage to level at 1-1.

Both players exchanged service holds, but Medvedev was playing a smart game - happy to keep the rallies long with his opponent clearly experiencing discomfort, and he was back up a break after grinding down the Argentinean in the fifth game. This time, he easily held, as more shots in his repertoire began to make an appearance - including a delightful sliced drop shot.

As the set went on, Bagnis was struggling more and more with his movement and Medvedev extended his advantage with what seemed like a straight-forward break of serve. At this point, there were questions about whether the world No. 103 would be able to see out the match, and the US Open champion easily held to wrap up the first set 6-2.

'Gorgeous!' - Medvedev breaks to begin French Open campaign in style

Bagnis did emerge for the second set but he was immediately broken to 15 and his poor physical condition was now having an impact on his all-round play, when he hit what looked like a routine backhand volley on the service line into the net.

“This is swing and a miss stuff from Bagnis at the moment” said Eurosport commentator Mark Petchey, as the Argentine continued to struggle on his serve, going down a double break of serve. As he took a 3-0 lead, Medvedev curiously glanced down to the other side of the court, perhaps wondering if a retirement was incoming.

At 5-1 down, Bagnis' leg gave way after landing while serving, but he did pull a game back. Medvedev held to serve out for another 6-2 set, but still his opponent was reluctant to throw in the towel.

It was clear at this point that the 32-year-old would see the match through to its conclusion, no matter how much pain he was in, but Medvedev again broke immediately at the start of the third set. There was a surprise in the fourth game, as the Russian produced three double faults to hand Bagnis a break back, but he immediately rectified that by breaking again.

Medvedev broke again in the seventh game and he duly served out to win in 1 hour 38 minutes.

“I love Roland-Garros, since last year anyway!" he said.

"I’m really hoping to stay here for a long while yet. I lost in the quarters last year and now hopefully I can try and go even further this time around.”

