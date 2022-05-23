Stanislas Wawrinka was left furious over the temperature of the water at the French Open in a surprising rant at the umpire during his first-round match against Corentin Moutet.

The Swiss star, who has had his career in recent years blighted by a series of injuries, was taking on Frenchman Moutet out on Court Suzanne-Lenglen when he burst into a row with the official.

The 37-year-old let his frustrations get the better of him over, of all things, the condition of the water at Roland-Garros. Specifically, the fact that it was too chilled for his liking.

In a bizarre and somewhat comical rant, Wawrinka yelled from the net: "It is not normal at a Grand Slam!

"Is that normal? Do you think it is normal? So you call someone. It has been three changeovers, I asked you for some water, that is not f***ing freezing!

"Because it is not good. You are at the French Open and you cannot get normal water! You think it is normal?"

Eurosport commentator Simon Reed did not have much sympathy with the water issues encountered by the 2015 champion at Roland-Garros.

"No, it is not his problem - that is the thing, Stan!

"Sorry about the language, but maybe he is looking for a fight."

Wawrinka has endured a torrid few years on the ATP Tour as he has sought to shrug off persistent setbacks and injuries, but is making a popular return to the big stage on the red dirt in Paris.

Sadly for the veteran star, Moutet clinched a four-set triumph to delight the home fans, taking the victory 2-6 6-3 7-6 6-3.

The Swiss will hope that his 2022 French Open campaign is not purely remembered for his distaste for the temperature of the mineral water.

