Iga Swiatek continued her remarkable run of form, as she brushed aside the challenge of Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to power into the final of the French Open.

The Pole has carried all before her in the women’s game for months, and victory over Kasatkina was her 34th win on the bounce.

The task facing Kasatkina was a daunting one having won only 11 games in total in the three matches with Swiatek, and the ruthless Pole continued her excellent record against the Russian in this semi-final clash.

Swiatek was full of praise for the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“It is easier to play matches with this kind of support,” Swiatek said. “I’ve had it in every place I've played this year.

“It still surprises me as when I first started right after my first year was Covid and I wasn’t sure how many Polish people would come, so it still surprises me.”

Swiatek has spoken about working with a psychologist to keep her focused, and the Pole has said her main aim is not to get carried away by the thoughts of playing major matches.

“I try to treat every match the same way,” the 21-year-old said. “If I realise it is one of the biggest matches of the season it stresses me out, so I try to just focus on a task and I listen to music.”

Kasatkina had chances in the first set, but paid the price for a number of big misses as Swiatek wrapped it up with a degree of comfort.

The set was wrapped up by Swiatek’s backhand and she seemed to be finding her stride after a nervy start.

The belief also seemed to drain from Kasatkina, who was overwhelmed at the start of the second set.

An early break of serve put the world No. 1 in total control and she secured her place in her second French Open final, and will look to add to the Roland-Garros crown she landed in 2020.

Swiatek's win equalled Serena Williams' streak of 34 wins in a row in 2013, and she has a chance to break it in a major final.

